Romanian president warns against political capitalization of the street protests

Romanian president warns against political capitalization of the street protests. Romanian president Klaus Iohannis, in a public statement on March 30, condemned in harsh terms the violent protests with xenophobic and extremist notes that took place in the previous night in several cities in the country, which he said were "intolerable and completely unacceptable." He also (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]