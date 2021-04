RO agri business group Agricover lists EUR 40 mln bonds on BVB

RO agri business group Agricover lists EUR 40 mln bonds on BVB. Agricover Holding, the main player in the Romanian agribusiness, took the first step on Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), where it listed a bond issue worth EUR 40 mln and with a 5-year maturity. This is the largest corporate bonds issue of a Romanian entrepreneurial company on the Bucharest (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]