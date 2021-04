Mazars: Romania Registers 40 M&A Transactions In 2020, 27% Fewer On The Year

Mazars: Romania Registers 40 M&A Transactions In 2020, 27% Fewer On The Year. Romania registered 40 mergers and acquisitions (M&A) transactions in 2020, 27% fewer on the year, and transactions with disclosed values amounted to EUR1.7 billion, more than double compared to 2019. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]