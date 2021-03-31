Firebyte Games Goes Public on April 6Mobile game developer Firebyte Games, a subsidiary of BRK Financial Group, will go public on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange on April 6 under the ticker symbol FRB after a successful private placement in February.
OTP Bank Raises Share Capital By RON250MOTP Bank Romania, the local subsidiary of the largest banking group in Hungary, has increased its share capital by RON250 million, to over RON2 billion, part of the bank's organic development strategy.
Connecting Europe Express to reach Bucharest this fallThe Connecting Europe Express, a train traveling across the EU to promote the benefits of rail during the European Year of Rail 2021, will also stop in Bucharest this September, the state-owned railway operator CFR Călători said, announcing it is a partner in the project. The Connecting Europe (...)