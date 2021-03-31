Vaccination: 2-million people threshold hit at 10.00

Vaccination: 2-million people threshold hit at 10.00. More than 2,000,000 people have been immunised against COVID-19 in Romania, the RO Vaccination platform announced on Wednesday. "This morning, at 10.00 am, we exceeded the threshold of 2,000,000 people vaccinated against COVID-19. From December 27, 2020 and until today, 3,050,742 doses have been administered," a message on the Facebook page of the platform reads. According to the same source, 1,050,694 people have already received both doses of COVID vaccine. AGERPRES (RO - author: Andreea Rotaru, editor: Claudia Stanescu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) Photo source: RO Vaccinare / Facebook.com [Read the article in Agerpres]