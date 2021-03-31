Unemployment in Romania reaches 3.35pct at end-February 2021

Unemployment in Romania reaches 3.35pct at end-February 2021. Romania's national unemployment rate was 3.35% at the end of February, up 0.01 percentage points on a monthly basis, according to a press statement released by the National Employment Agency (ANOFM) on Wednesday. The rate was 0.42 percentage points higher y-o-y. The total number of the unemployed at the end of February 2021 was 293,461, 1,245 more than at the end of the previous month. Out of the total registered unemployed, 99,547 were collecting unemployment benefits and 193,914 were not. The number of the unemployed collecting benefits increased by 298 persons, and the number of the unemployed non collecting benefits decreased by 947, both on a monthly basis. By areas of residence, the number of the unemployed at the end of February is as follows: 96,867 unemployed come from urban areas and 196,594 unemployed from the countryside. Most of the unemployed were aged between 40 and 49 years (81,605), followed by those in the age group 50-55 years old (58,907), while the fewest were among the 25 to 29-year-olds (15,418). By educational attainment, the unemployed without a formal education and those with a primary education level have a significant share in the total number of the registered unemployed (27.25%). Secondary school graduates made up 27.79% of the total registered unemployed, and university graduates 6.09%. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Cernat, editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]