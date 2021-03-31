Tuesday's COVID-19 measure protesters nationwide handed 1,300 fines, two criminal cases opened in Bucharest

Tuesday's COVID-19 measure protesters nationwide handed 1,300 fines, two criminal cases opened in Bucharest. As many as 1,300 fines 670,000 lei were issued nationwide to participants in protests against COVID-19 restrictive measures on Tuesday evening, according to Interior Minister Lucian Bode. He said on Wednesday morning that 78 demonstrations took place in 39 counties and in Bucharest City. "There were about 14,000 protesters; 11 crimes were committed nationwide under Law 55, mainly theft and violations of weapons regulations. Two criminal cases were opened in Bucharest for theft and destruction and 131 fines were handed," said Bode. According to him, on Sunday there were "just over 4,000 protesters," and on Monday 76 demonstrations took place in 38 counties and in Bucharest City attended by approximately 31,000 people. On Monday, according to the minister, 1,200 fines were issued amounting to approximately 800,000 lei, and eight criminal cases were opened for violence at protests in Bucharest. These criminal cases concern crimes of outrage, violations of weapons regulations, theft and destruction. "The right to freedom of expression is a right guaranteed by the Constitution. Unfortunately, this right has been misunderstood by a minority who have chosen to express themselves violently - they have constantly instigated, provoked law enforcement, provoked the state. The riot police reacted calmly, professionally, and also firmly when the law was violated. (...) If there are 100-200 protesters, I can assure them that we will respect their right to demonstrate, provided they follow the regulations in force. (...) Unfortunately, there are many instigators among the protesters, who are provoking the government. No, the situation did not get out of control. The protesters were constantly led in their direction, there were no aggressions in any form," said Bode. AGERPRES (RO - author: Andreea Rotaru, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]