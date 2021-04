Hidroelectrica Takes RON1.25B Loan from BRD for Green Energy Acquisitions

Romanian state-owned hydropower producer Hidroelectrica has contracted a 7-year loan amounting to RON1.25 billion from lender BRD to invest in green energy projects.