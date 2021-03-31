Chamber rejects simple motion initiated by PSD against agriculture minister

Chamber rejects simple motion initiated by PSD against agriculture minister. The plenum of the Chamber of Deputies rejected, on Wednesday, the simple motion initiated by Social Democratic Party (PSD) against the Minister of Agriculture, Adrian Oros. There were 115 votes “for” and 166 votes “against” the motion. The motion, entitled “Romania’s agriculture is being attacked by (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]