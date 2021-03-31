Bode: Tuesday’s COVID-19 measure protesters handed 1.300 fines, two criminal cases opened in Bucharest

Bode: Tuesday’s COVID-19 measure protesters handed 1.300 fines, two criminal cases opened in Bucharest. As many as 1,300 fines 670,000 lei were issued nationwide to participants in protests against COVID-19 restrictive measures on Tuesday evening, according to Interior Minister Lucian Bode. He said on Wednesday morning that 78 demonstrations took place in 39 counties and in Bucharest City. “There (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]