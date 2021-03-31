Globalworth to become the first real estate developer in Romania who offers office space for a COVID vaccination center



The Globalworth Foundation has provided the authorities in Bucharest with an office space from the Globalworth group, the leader of the Romanian office market, for a COVID vaccination center. Situated on the ground floor of the City Offices building, with a total surface of 306 sqm, the center (...)