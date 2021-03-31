Ambassador Lazar Comanescu, new Secretary General of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization

Ambassador Lazar Comanescu, new Secretary General of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization. The Romanian diplomat Lazar Comanescu received the position of Secretary General of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC), the Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu said, adding that this nomination represents “a success for the Romanian diplomacy”. “I welcome with (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]