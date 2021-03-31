(P) When Taking Decisions, Mental Fitness is the X-Factor. New program for leaders now available in Romania



(P) When Taking Decisions, Mental Fitness is the X-Factor. New program for leaders now available in Romania.

"This has been the most impactful training I ever experienced. You develop powerful mental muscles to deal with challenges with much less stress and greater clarity, creativity, and resilience. Every sales professional would benefit greatly from this" - Adam McGraw, Sales VP & GM, American (...)