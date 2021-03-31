Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 6,156; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 41,000

Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 6,156; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 41,000. As many as 6,156 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following over 41,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Wednesday. These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive. As of Wednesday, 952,803 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 850,672 were declared cured. To date, 6,714,704 RT-PCR tests and 603,664 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide. In the last 24 hours, 28,983 RT-PCR tests were performed (19,008 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 9,975 on request) and 12,515 rapid antigen tests. Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 1,308 people were reconfirmed positive. AGERPRES (RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]