INSCOP survey: 55% of Romanians believe they have been exposed to fake news in recent months

INSCOP survey: 55% of Romanians believe they have been exposed to fake news in recent months. Most Romanians believe that they have been exposed to fake news and misinformation in the recent months, according to an INSCOP survey sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday. The research reveals that 55% of those surveyed believe that in recent months they have been exposed to fake news and misinformation to a large and very large extent, 42.5% answered that this was the case to a small, very small extent and not at all, and 2.5% do not know or they did not answer. Also, 58.3% of Romanians believe that some states support propaganda and misinformation actions in Romania to a large and very large extent, 32.2% - to a small and very small extent, and 4.8% believe that not at all 4.7% do not know or did not answer. Asked which country or organization they think supports the most propaganda, misinforms and spreads fake news in Romania, 24% of respondents answered Russia, 18.5% - European Union, 14.8% - China, 9.2 % - Hungary, 9.2% - USA, 3.3% - Germany, 1.6% indicated another country, and 19.4% do not know or did not answer. The survey reveals that 60.7% of Romanians are more likely to distrust the information broadcast on TV stations, while 36.3% are more likely to trust and 3% do not know or did not answer. At the same time, 67.7% answered that they are more inclined to distrust the information on the web pages of the media channels, 21.8% - inclined to rather trust it, and 10.7% do not know or did not answer. Regarding the information read or received on social networks (Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Tik Tok), 74.1% of the respondents answered that they are inclined to have more distrust, 15.8% to have more trust, and 10.1% do not know or did not answer. Regarding the information broadcast by the radio stations, 44.9% answered that they are inclined to have more distrust, 40.6% - rather trust, and 14.5% - do not know or did not answer. According to the research, comparatively Romanians are inclined to have more trust in the information broadcast by radio stations - 40.6%, in the information broadcast by TV stations - 36.3%, in the information broadcast by the websites of mass media channels - 21.8%, in the information read or received on social networks - 18.9%. The survey was conducted by INSCOP Research in partnership with Verifield, led by the think tank STRATEGIC Thinking Group, in a research project supported by The German Marshal Fund of the United States and funded by the Black Sea Trust for Regional Cooperation through True Story Project. The research, carried out between March 1 and 12, is divided into four chapters, the fourth being dedicated to the perception of the population regarding the exposure to fake news, respectively to the Romanians' trust in information sources. The survey was conducted through the CATI method (telephone interviews) on a sample of 1,100 people. The maximum permissible data error is plus / minus 2.95% at a 95% confidence level. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi; editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Firebyte Games Goes Public on April 6 Mobile game developer Firebyte Games, a subsidiary of BRK Financial Group, will go public on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange on April 6 under the ticker symbol FRB after a successful private placement in February.



Romania Raises RON500M Selling Nov 2024 Bonds at 2.4% Average Yield Romania's finance ministry on Thursday raised 500 million lei (EUR101.8 million), as planned, selling bonds maturing in November 2024 at an average yield of 2.4%, central bank data showed.



Romanian diplomat, the new secretary general of Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization Romanian diplomat Lazăr Comănescu is the new secretary general of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization (BSEC), an organization focusing on political and economic initiatives in the Black Sea region. Foreign affairs minister Bogdan Aurescu called this “a success of Romanian diplomacy (...)



OTP Bank Raises Share Capital By RON250M OTP Bank Romania, the local subsidiary of the largest banking group in Hungary, has increased its share capital by RON250 million, to over RON2 billion, part of the bank's organic development strategy.



Around 1.7% of Evergent Investments Sells for RON14M A 1.7% stake in investment fund Evergent Investments was traded Thursday on the Bucharest Stock Exchange for RON14.14 million.



EY Romania: Renewables Can Accelerate Decarbonization of Romanian Energy Sector The potential of renewable energy on the local market can become the engine of the decarbonization of the Romanian energy sector as long as public initiatives synchronize with business intentions, EY Romania said in a report (...)



Connecting Europe Express to reach Bucharest this fall The Connecting Europe Express, a train traveling across the EU to promote the benefits of rail during the European Year of Rail 2021, will also stop in Bucharest this September, the state-owned railway operator CFR Călători said, announcing it is a partner in the project. The Connecting Europe (...)

