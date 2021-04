World Bank Sees Romania’s GDP Growing 4.3% In 2021 And 4.1% In 2022

World Bank Sees Romania’s GDP Growing 4.3% In 2021 And 4.1% In 2022. The World Bank expects Romania's economy to grow 4.3% in 2021 and 4.1% in 2022, after contracting 3.9% 2020, while the inflation is expected to grow to 3%, compared with 2.6% in 2020, per a report on Europe and Central Asia released (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]