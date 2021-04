Coca-Cola HBC Romania Buys 50% of Heineken Romania's Stockday E-Commerce Platform

Coca-Cola HBC Romania, the leader of the local soft drink market, has bought 50% of online business-to-business platform Stockday, developed and owned by Heineken Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]