PM Citu: We are not considering a relaxation of the current restrictions



PM Citu: We are not considering a relaxation of the current restrictions.

Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Wednesday that he is not considering a relaxation of the current restrictions imposed in the context of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, as he waits for the results of the measures, adding that “Romania still keeps the most relaxed measures in the European Union”. “At (...)