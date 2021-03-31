1 year since the pandemic outbreak: More than 23.000 sqm of functional schemes for modular hospitals were designed by Tesseract Architecture up to present



The hospitals total 146 beds and supported the treatment of thousands of people since the pandemic outbreak More than 23.000 sqm of functional schemes for modular hospitals made of containers were designed by TESSERACT ARCHITECTURE studio in the last year, since the pandemic outbreak in (...)