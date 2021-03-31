HealthMin Voiculescu: South African SARS-CoV-2 variant, identified at "Matei Bals" Hospital, not first case

HealthMin Voiculescu: South African SARS-CoV-2 variant, identified at "Matei Bals" Hospital, not first case. Minister of Health Vlad Voiculescu announced on Wednesday the South African SARS-CoV-2 variant has been identified at the "Matei Bals" Hospital, stating that it is not the first case of this type in Romania. "A South African virus variant has been identified today at "Matei Bals". It is not the first in the country. All the more so the rules must be followed," Voiculescu said at the Government meeting.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]