 
Romaniapress.com

March 31, 2021

PM Citu: It's complicated to address relaxation now, we want to see results of these measures
Mar 31, 2021

PM Citu: It's complicated to address relaxation now, we want to see results of these measures.

Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Wednesday that he is not considering a relaxation of the current restrictions imposed in the context of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, as he waits for the results of the measures, adding that "Romania still keeps the most relaxed measures in the European Union". "At the moment we want to see the results of these measures that we have taken. We've reached over 100 deaths every day related to coronavirus. The situation in the ICUs is complicated, we have reached over 1,400 people in the ICUs, the largest number since the beginning of the pandemic," Citu said at the end of the government meeting. He added that "it's complicated to talk about relaxation now, but the only way we can discuss relaxation is to be able to discuss a successful vaccination campaign." According to the prime minister, the restrictions in Romania "are the most relaxed in the European Union". "Not among the most relaxed, they are the most relaxed in the European Union. Romania is still keeping the most relaxed measures in the European Union today," the Prime Minister stressed. At the same time, he also spoke of supporting the economic environment during this period. "I've been arguing all last year and I keep saying I don't want to shut down the economy. Yes, we need healthy people to have a strong economy, but we need a strong economy to have healthy people," the premier said.AGERPRES(RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Firebyte Games Goes Public on April 6 Mobile game developer Firebyte Games, a subsidiary of BRK Financial Group, will go public on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange on April 6 under the ticker symbol FRB after a successful private placement in February.

Romania Raises RON500M Selling Nov 2024 Bonds at 2.4% Average Yield Romania's finance ministry on Thursday raised 500 million lei (EUR101.8 million), as planned, selling bonds maturing in November 2024 at an average yield of 2.4%, central bank data showed.

Romanian diplomat, the new secretary general of Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization Romanian diplomat Lazăr Comănescu is the new secretary general of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization (BSEC), an organization focusing on political and economic initiatives in the Black Sea region. Foreign affairs minister Bogdan Aurescu called this “a success of Romanian diplomacy (...)

OTP Bank Raises Share Capital By RON250M OTP Bank Romania, the local subsidiary of the largest banking group in Hungary, has increased its share capital by RON250 million, to over RON2 billion, part of the bank's organic development strategy.

Around 1.7% of Evergent Investments Sells for RON14M A 1.7% stake in investment fund Evergent Investments was traded Thursday on the Bucharest Stock Exchange for RON14.14 million.

EY Romania: Renewables Can Accelerate Decarbonization of Romanian Energy Sector The potential of renewable energy on the local market can become the engine of the decarbonization of the Romanian energy sector as long as public initiatives synchronize with business intentions, EY Romania said in a report (...)

Connecting Europe Express to reach Bucharest this fall The Connecting Europe Express, a train traveling across the EU to promote the benefits of rail during the European Year of Rail 2021, will also stop in Bucharest this September, the state-owned railway operator CFR Călători said, announcing it is a partner in the project. The Connecting Europe (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |