PM Citu: It's complicated to address relaxation now, we want to see results of these measures.

Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Wednesday that he is not considering a relaxation of the current restrictions imposed in the context of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, as he waits for the results of the measures, adding that "Romania still keeps the most relaxed measures in the European Union". "At the moment we want to see the results of these measures that we have taken. We've reached over 100 deaths every day related to coronavirus. The situation in the ICUs is complicated, we have reached over 1,400 people in the ICUs, the largest number since the beginning of the pandemic," Citu said at the end of the government meeting. He added that "it's complicated to talk about relaxation now, but the only way we can discuss relaxation is to be able to discuss a successful vaccination campaign." According to the prime minister, the restrictions in Romania "are the most relaxed in the European Union". "Not among the most relaxed, they are the most relaxed in the European Union. Romania is still keeping the most relaxed measures in the European Union today," the Prime Minister stressed. At the same time, he also spoke of supporting the economic environment during this period. "I've been arguing all last year and I keep saying I don't want to shut down the economy. Yes, we need healthy people to have a strong economy, but we need a strong economy to have healthy people," the premier said.AGERPRES(RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob)