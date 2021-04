Baneasa Shopping City Turnover Down 31%, Profit Halves in 2020

Baneasa Developments, which operates Baneasa Shopping City in northern Bucharest, reported a 31% drop in turnover and its profit halved in 2020, a tough year for retail as malls were closed during a two-month lockdown.