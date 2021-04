Romgaz Submits Binding Bid to Acquire Exxon's Stake in Neptun Deep Black Sea Project

Romgaz Submits Binding Bid to Acquire Exxon's Stake in Neptun Deep Black Sea Project. Romanian state-owned natural gas producer Romgaz has submitted a binding bid to acquire Exxon's 50% stake in the Neptun Deep gas exploration and drilling project in the Black Sea, the company said in a stock market report Wednesday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]