Pharmaceutical distributors and retailers welcome steps to offer Covid rapid testing in pharmacies

Pharmaceutical distributors and retailers welcome steps to offer Covid rapid testing in pharmacies. The Association of Romania's Pharmaceutical Distributors and Retailers (ADRFR) said on Wednesday that it is prepared to offer Covid rapid antigen testing in pharmacies, with qualified staff, noting that an "important" step is thus taken towards mass testing. "We are ready to be part of the program for the population's testing for SARS-CoV-2 with rapid antigen tests administered by trained staff, an activity that is already successful in many European countries that set an example of best practice such as France, Italy, Germany and Spain," said ADRFR president Iulian Trandafir, as cited in a release. ADRFR stated that pharmaceutical staff needs to be trained for the screening of the population in accordance with the manufacturer's instructions, within a regulated framework, under the supervision of the Health Ministry and with the support of the Public Health Directorates (DSPs), and of the College of Romanian Pharmacists. "In addition to the successful implementation in other European countries of rapid testing in pharmacies for the detection of Covid infections, we believe that proximity and accessibility as health professionals, as well as the high level of continued professional education of Romania's pharmacists are basic elements that will improve the population's access to fast and efficient testing," the release states. Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu informed on Tuesday that testing kits will be delivered to pharmacies, which can determine on their own the cost for this service. "We will deliver free of charge, via DSPs, testing kits to pharmacies, and they can set their testing costs by themselves. We are confident that it will be a competitive, let's say reasonable price, so that as many people as possible can take the test. (...) It could take a week, it could take a month [until the start of testing in pharmacies]," the Health Minister explained. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - editor: Simona Klodnischi) [Read the article in Agerpres]