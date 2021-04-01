RO president promulgates law providing milder penalties for small tax evasion

RO president promulgates law providing milder penalties for small tax evasion. Romania's president Klaus Iohannis promulgated the law that will allow those responsible for tax evasion of up to EUR 100,000 to avoid jail and get away with a fine if they repay in full the damage before the court decides the sentence, Hotnews.ro reported. The draft law was referred to the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]