Local developer announces EUR 65 mln residential project in Oradea

Local developer announces EUR 65 mln residential project in Oradea. Prima Development Group, a real estate developer in the western Romanian city Oradea, started work on the 1,226-apartment Arena Residence residential project, designed to be the city's largest and most modern residential complex, Bursa reported. The developer plans to complete the project in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]