Hidroelectrica takes EUR 250 mln “green loan” from BRD-SocGen. Romania's biggest electricity producer, Hidroelectrica, controlled by the state, took a seven-year loan worth RON 1.25 billion (EUR 250 million) from BRD - Societe Generale. The company will use the money to buy or develop projects based on wind or solar energy. This is the biggest bilateral (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]