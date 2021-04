Enel to develop 1GW green power capacities in Romania

Enel Green Power, the green energy division of the Italian utility group Enel, has signed an agreement with Monsson group to build 1,000 MW worth of wind and solar projects in Romania, Ziarul Financiar reported. The company hasn't mentioned a deadline, but it aims to get all the necessary (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]