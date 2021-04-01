RO gas producer Romgaz confirms binding offer for Exxon’s stake in offshore project

RO gas producer Romgaz confirms binding offer for Exxon’s stake in offshore project. Romanian state-controlled gas producer Romgaz confirmed on Wednesday, March 31, that it sent a binding offer to the US group ExxonMobil for 100% of its local subsidiary ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Romania. Through this company, ExxonMobil holds a 50% stake in the Neptun Deep offshore (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]