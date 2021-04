WB revises upward its forecast for Romania’s recovery

WB revises upward its forecast for Romania’s recovery. The World Bank (WB) expects Romania's economy to grow by 4.3% this year - thus fully reversing the 3.9% contraction in 2020 - and by another 4.1% in 2022, according to the latest edition of its Europe and Central Asia Economic Update. This is a major upward revision of the WB's previous (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]