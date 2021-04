Penny CEO Daniel Gross Expects 2021 to Be More Difficult Than 2020

Penny CEO Daniel Gross Expects 2021 to Be More Difficult Than 2020. This year will be more difficult than the first year of the pandemic, whose impact will be stronger in 2021, believes Daniel Gross, the chief executive officer of German-held discount store chain Penny in Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]