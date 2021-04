Romania Loses Top Spot by Corn Production in EU in 2020

Romania Loses Top Spot by Corn Production in EU in 2020. With a harvest of 10.8 milion tons of corn in 2020, Romania lost the top spot among producers in the EU, after having held it in 2018 and 2019 with 17 million to 18 million ton production, National Statistics Institute data show. France therefore became the leader by corn production in the EU (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]