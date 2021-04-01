PM: Romania to receive more than 8 mln Covid-19 vaccine doses over the next two months



PM: Romania to receive more than 8 mln Covid-19 vaccine doses over the next two months.

Romania will step up its Covid-19 vaccination campaign as 8 million doses are expected to arrive in the country over the next two months, prime minister Florin Cîţu said. On March 31, Romania passed the threshold of 2 million people vaccinated with at least one dose. Since the start of the (...)