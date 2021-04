Nuclearelectrica Sells RON383M Worth Of Electricity To Engie Romania

Nuclearelectrica Sells RON383M Worth Of Electricity To Engie Romania. Romania's nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) said Thursday in a stock market report that it had signed a contract worth RON383 million to provide electricity to Engie Romania between April 1 and 30, 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]