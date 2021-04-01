NN Pensii Buys 4.12% In Nuclearelectrica From Fondul Proprietatea In Nearly RON220M Deal

NN Pensii Buys 4.12% In Nuclearelectrica From Fondul Proprietatea In Nearly RON220M Deal. NN Pensii, the largest private pension fund in Romania, joined the shareholding structure of nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) in December 2020, one of the largest companies held by the Romanian State, by acquiring the bulk of the stake put up for sale by property restitution (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]