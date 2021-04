Enel Reaches Deal with Monsson for Development of 1,000 MW of Green Power Projects

Enel Reaches Deal with Monsson for Development of 1,000 MW of Green Power Projects. Enel Green Power Romania signed an agreement to develop a renewable energy project of more than 1,000 MW with Monsson Alma early in 2021, the representatives of the Monsson group say. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]