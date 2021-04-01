Dinu Bumbăcea to take over the leadership of PwC Romania from Ionuț Simion as of 1 July 2021



Dinu Bumbăcea is to become PwC Romania’s Country Managing Partner as of 1 July 2021. He takes over that role from Ionuț Simion, who has led PwC Romania for six years and will continue as a Partner, leading strategic customer initiatives and the transfer pricing practice in the Central and... The (...)