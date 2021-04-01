Vodafone powers the first smart forest in Romania to prevent illegal logging

Digital forest guardians detect sounds of logging The devices are connected to Vodafone network and send real time alerts whenever a danger occurs The initiative subscribes to Vodafone's new brand vision: "Together We Can" Vodafone announces, for the first time in Romania, a smart forest project, (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]