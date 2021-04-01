Survey: 55% of Romanians think they have been exposed to fake news, disinformation in the last months



Survey: 55% of Romanians think they have been exposed to fake news, disinformation in the last months.

Fifty-five percent of the respondents to a recent survey thought they were exposed to fake news and disinformation in the last months. They were answering the survey “Public mistrust: West vs. East. The rise of the nationalist trend in the era of disinformation and fake news phenomenon.” Another (...)