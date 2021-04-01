President Iohannis urging Romanians to get vaccinated as significant number of doses expected

President Iohannis urging Romanians to get vaccinated as significant number of doses expected. President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that Romania will receive a significant number of COVID-19 vaccine doses moving forward, adding that consequently the vaccination campaign could speed up. "Here is the solution that will allow us to stop the pandemic and regain the normal life that we have missed so much. It's called a vaccine! The virus that has dramatically affected our existence in the last year does not disappear through violence and extremist manifestations, but by immunising as many people with effective vaccines as possible. Moving forward, we will receive a significant number of doses and so the vaccination campaign can speed up," Iohannis told a ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the Cantacuzino Institute of military medicine research and development. He urged Romanians to go in large numbers to vaccination centres. "Many of us have lost a loved one, others have suffered deeply from infection with the virus. The social and economic costs have been and continue to be huge. However, we can end this pandemic, and I am urging Romanians to trust the benefits of immunisation and go to the vaccination centres in as large a number as possible," Iohannis said. Also attending the ceremony were Prime Minister Florin Citu and Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]