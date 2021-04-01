Romanian Gendarmerie issues 891 fines in excess of 366,000 lei three days into anti-restrictions protests

Romanian Gendarmerie issues 891 fines in excess of 366,000 lei three days into anti-restrictions protests. The Romanian Gendarmerie handed over 891 fines in excess of 366,000 lei were applied in the first three days of national protests against restrictions imposed to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Romanian Gendarmerie. "After identifying the persons participating in the protests on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday in violation of the law, 891 fines were issued nationwide amounting to 366,550 lei," the Gendarmerie reported in a press statement released on Thursday. Also, notification documents were drawn up for two persons who owned dangerous objects in relation to the crime of carrying or using illegal dangerous objects in Iasi, and for two other persons, one from Targoviste and one from Arad for the use of illegal fireworks. According to statement, during the unfolding of all these manifestations, dialogue teams of the Gendarmerie informed the participants about the legal provisions in force, as well as the consequences of their being breached. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mihai Stoica, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]