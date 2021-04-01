Survey: nine in ten Romanians wouldn't return to officeAbout 9 out of 10 Romanians expect their workplace to remain completely or partially remote after COVID, shows a study by consultancy firm Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and online recruiting platform BestJobs, quoted by Ziarul Financiar. Even the employees who perform manual tasks said they (...)
CNCAV: 432,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to reach Romania on FridayA number of 432,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine will arrive on Friday at the "Cantacuzino" National Medical-Military Institute for Research-Development.
According to a press release of the National Committee for the coordination of the activities regarding the anti-COVID vaccination, (...)
Firebyte Games lists its shares on Bucharest Stock Exchange next weekRomanian mobile games producer Firebyte Games will list its shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange’s AeRO market on April 6. In February, the company carried out a private placement through which it raised EUR 1 mln from local investors at a valuation of approximately EUR 4 mln. The private (...)
Fifteen more COVID-19 vaccination sites to open on April 5Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday that on April 5, 15 new COVID-19 vaccination sites will open in Romania.
"On April 5, 15 new vaccination sites will open, inside which one office will be devoted to the military and three to civilians," Ciuca told TVR 1 national (...)
US slashes anti-dumping tax for RO aluminum producer Alro from 84% to 37%The United States Department of Commerce (DoC) announced its final decision on the anti-dumping tariffs for aluminum sheets imported from 18 countries, including Romania. The DoC revised its original position and reduced the tariff for the Romanian producer Alro from 83.94% to 37.26% of the (...)