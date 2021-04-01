 
April 1, 2021

Romanian Gendarmerie issues 891 fines in excess of 366. 000 lei in the first three days of national protests against COVID-19 restrictions
Apr 1, 2021

Romanian Gendarmerie issues 891 fines in excess of 366. 000 lei in the first three days of national protests against COVID-19 restrictions.

The Romanian Gendarmerie handed over 891 fines in excess of 366,000 lei were applied in the first three days of national protests against restrictions imposed to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Romanian Gendarmerie. “After identifying the persons participating in the protests on (...)

