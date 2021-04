Connecting Europe Express to reach Bucharest this fall

The Connecting Europe Express, a train traveling across the EU to promote the benefits of rail during the European Year of Rail 2021, will also stop in Bucharest this September, the state-owned railway operator CFR Călători said, announcing it is a partner in the project.