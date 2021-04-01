Romania's March forex reserves, up by 1.6 pct, to 35.709 billion euros

Romania's March forex reserves, up by 1.6 pct, to 35.709 billion euros. At the end of March 2021, the forex reserves of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) stood at 35.709 billion euros, up 1.62% from 35.139 billion euros on February 28, 2021, the central bank announced on Thursday. Inflows recorded in March amounted to 2.019 billion euros, representing changes in the minimum foreign exchange reserve requirements of the credit institutions, inflows into the accounts of the Ministry of Public Finance, and into the European Commission's accounts, other. There were also outflows of 1.449 billion euros, representing change in minimum foreign exchange reserves requirements of credit institutions, interest and principal payments on foreign currency public debt, other. Romania's gold stock remained unchanged at 103.6 tonnes worth 4.788 billion euros, as per the current international prices. Romania's international reserves (foreign currencies and gold) as of March 31, 2021 stood at 40.497 billion euros, compared to 39.992 billion euros on February 28, 2021. Payments due in April 2021 on the public and publicly guaranteed foreign currency denominated debt amount to roughly 265 million euros.AGERPRES(RO - author: George Banciulea, editor: Nicoleta Gherasi; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]