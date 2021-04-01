Academy's head: Gendarmerie established, like the Academy, in same period of Romanian state's modernisation
The President of the Romanian Academy, Ioan-Aurel Pop, said on Thursday at a symposium dedicated to the 171st anniversary of the creation of the Romanian Gendarmerie, that the celebrated institution, like the one he represents, was established during the same period of modernization of the Romanian state.
"The Romanian Gendarmerie was established during the same period with the Romanian Academy, i.e. during the period of modernization of the Romanian state and the creation of its political unity. It happens that today the Romanian Academy is celebrating the 155th anniversary of the issuance of the decree by the Provisory Government in 1866, the establishment of the institution. The Gendarmerie preceded us by a few years," Pop said, at the opening of the symposium "History Pages", organized by the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Gendarmerie, held in the "Ion Heliade Radulescu" Amphitheatre of the Library of the Romanian Academy.
Speaking about the role of the Romanian Gendarmerie, Professor Ioan-Aurel Pop noted that it "provides security, protection and maintenance of the constitutional order in a society, and the Romanian Academy provides security, protection and order in culture, defends the language, establishes spelling, grammar and other elements related to this civilization of the culture of any people".
The President of the Academy also mentioned how the Romanian Gendarmerie "was covered in glory" on the battlefields of the Independence War and the two World Wars, forever watching over the preservation of social order.
"Civilized people cannot live outside order. The Romans were said to have been great conquerors, but even greater than conquerors, they were great organizers. And, even bigger than organizers, they were legislators. The institution of the Gendarmerie ensures the fulfillment of these two desiderata without which society cannot exist," Ioan-Aurel Pop showed.
He welcomed the fact that the Romanian Gendarmerie literally defends and guards the Academy.
"Which means that we have entered a trajectory of civilized peoples, because the most important treasure of the Romanian culture, from its origins to today, a treasure that encompasses especially written objects, which convey a message from the past, is in this building of the Library of the Romanian Academy. And this treasure has to be guarded," Pop said.
The Managing Director of the Library of the Romanian Academy, Prof. Eng. Nicolae Noica, honorary member of the Romanian Academy, presented a series of documents on the history of the Gendarmerie Palace, a building in Stefan cel Mare avenue, which currently belongs to the Ministry of Interior, and drew attention to the fact that the Romanian Gendarmerie is its rightful owner.
"From the above documents, it follows that the owner of the building in Stefan cel Mare avenue is the Romanian Gendarmerie, which requires the management of the Ministry of Interior to do an act of justice in order to return it. And it can do this, because the Police Prefecture has another headquarters, on the Calea Victoriei and the Government and the Minister of the Interior and all those at the Ministry of Public Works and Development should take measures to make repairs. For ten years now, if one crosses the Calea Victoriei, one sees the deplorable state... That's not how one runs and builds a country. And finally, I wanted to address him again and I hope that it will reach the ear of the [Interior] Minister that the institution keeping the above-mentioned documents, the National Archives, should be supported substantially, morally, but especially financially, in order to keep this national treasure in proper conditions," Nicolae Noica said.
During the event, attended by members of the Romanian Academy, people of culture, representatives of the Romanian Gendarmerie, lectures were also delivered by Prof. Dr. Alin Spanu and the scientific researcher Dr. Liviu Taranu, the head of the Romanian Gendarmerie, Colonel Alin-Ionel Mastan, the president of the Senate Public Order and National Security Committee, Nicoleta Pauliuc, and the Vice-President of the Public Order and National Security Committee of the Chamber of Deputies, Sorin Dan Moldovan.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Popescu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob)
