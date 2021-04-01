 
April 1, 2021

COVID vaccination campaign/ 57,615 people inoculated in past 24 hours
Apr 1, 2021

COVID vaccination campaign/ 57,615 people inoculated in past 24 hours.

The National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs that according to data provided by the National Public Health Institute through the National Electronic Vaccinations Registry app, 57,615 people have received the coronavirus jab in the past 24 hours, with 47,006 injected with the Pfizer vaccine, 6,258 with the AstraZeneca, and 4,351 with the Moderna serum. As many as 25,225 people were given the priming shot and 32,390 received the booster shot. According to CNCAV, 3,145,907 doses of vaccine have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020 to 2,040,532 persons, of whom 935,157 received the first dose and 1,105,375 received both doses. Of those vaccinated in the last 24 hours, 178 persons experienced side effects - 23 had a local reaction and 155 had whole-body reactions. As many as 10,685 side effect occurrences to the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines have been reported since the start of the vaccination campaign. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob)

