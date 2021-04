Agroserv Mariuta To Raise Share Capital via Private Placement

Agroserv Mariuta To Raise Share Capital via Private Placement. Agroserv Mariuta, the dairy processor of Laptaria cu caimac, received shareholder approval mid-March to raise its share capital by RON43,100 by issuing 431,020 new shares to be sold via private placement. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]