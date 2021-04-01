 
Romaniapress.com

April 1, 2021

Health Minister: Vaccine incentives out of question at this moment
Apr 1, 2021

Health Minister: Vaccine incentives out of question at this moment.

Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu said today that the grant of vaccine incentives to reward people who get the Covid jab is currently out of question. "Vaccination is voluntary. The grant of incentives is out of question at this moment. Anyone who wants to get vaccinated is welcome and the vaccine supply will be enough for everybody in the next period. We will receive over 7 million doses in the coming two months alone. (...) A day off could be less than a benefit, it could be a facilitation for vaccination. We are making things easier for people to get the jab. We won't give anyone a prize for getting immunised. Who doesn't want to get the shot, let them have it their way," said Voiculescu after the ceremony for the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the "Cantacuzino" Institute. The Health Minister specified that talks are afoot at international level about the possibility for Covid vaccinated and tested people to participate in certain activities. "Certainly, at some point there could be a discussion about vaccination, testing, and other ways to safely participate in certain activities, whether we're talking about restaurants or various events. But there is no discussion underway now in Romania in this regard," Voiculescu said. Referring to the protests in the past days Voiculescu said: "The intensive care wards are full. People are being consulted in the ambulance because there is no room in the hospital. The situation is critical. As a principle, there's nothing wrong with protests, but not without a mask, not by endangering others; we all agree with the slogan 'Out with the pandemic!', but the only way to get there, to quell the pandemic is by vaccination and protection, including the protesters, their relatives and friends. This is about the health of each of them. (...) I don't understand exactly what their grievances are, I can understand that a certain measure or another gives rise to concerns and dissatisfaction but no measure is taken for any other reason than that of protecting the population, protecting everyone of us," he added. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Florin Marin; EN - editor: Simona Klodnischi)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Metropolitan Archbishop of Bucharest: Against all weariness and fear, Easter is a reminder that death cannot defeat life In his Urbi et Orbi message delivered on Easter Day 2020, in the midst of a pandemic and with a Resurrection celebrated in churches without believers, Pope Francis said: "Today, the proclamation of the Church resounds throughout the world: "Jesus Christ is risen! - Truly He is (...)

NGO fined 10,000 lei after rescuing two abandoned bear cubs The "Prietenii Berzelor" ("Friends of Storks") Association was fined by the Sibiu Environmental Guard with a fine of 10,000 lei, after the association's volunteers rescued two bear cubs, abandoned near Biertan commune, which are currently at the sanctuary in Zarnesti, in (...)

Blue Air operates its first commercial flight with new Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft The new Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft of the Blue Air company will operate on Friday evening the first passenger flight on the route Bucharest Otopeni - Lisbon, informs the company. "Blue Air marks a double first, its new aircraft being the first Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft to operate commercial (...)

SIIJ hasn't met deadline set by High Court for solving Kovesi case The Section for the Investigation of Judicial Crimes (SIIJ) did not meet the deadline set by the Supreme Court, respectively April 1, for solving the case in which former chief of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) Laura Codruta Kovesi is being investigated for abuse of office, (...)

BRK Financial Group Becomes Market Maker for Impact Bonds BRK Financial Group becomes the first Issuer’s Market Maker for bonds on the Bucharest Stock Exchange and will provide market making services starting April 6 for the EUR6.6 million bond issue listed by real estate developer.

"Regina Maria" frigate finishes new NATO mission The "Regina Maria" frigate docked in the Constanta military port, thus concluding its participation in the Permanent Naval Group of North-Atlantic Alliance SNMG-2 (Standing NATO Maritime Group 2), in the international waters of the Black Sea, according to a press release sent by the (...)

E.ON Energie To Deliver EUR13M Worth of Turnkey Solar Power Stations Over 140 companies and institutions in Bucharest and 24 counties have signed contracts with E.ON Energie for the turnkey delivery of solar power stations worth a total of EUR13 million.

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |