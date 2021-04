Romanian PM Citu not concerned with currency weakening

Romanian PM Citu not concerned with currency weakening. The recent depreciation of the local currency against the euro helps reduce pressure on the economy and is not a cause for concern, says prime minister Florin Citu. "It reduces the pressures on the economy and helps to avoid shocks on the labor market. It also helps us with the public debt," (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]